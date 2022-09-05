PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, N.C. shot inside of a home. Watson died at the hospital.

Police arrested her boyfriend, Booker Wilkins, 78. He faces a charge of Second-degree Murder as well as other charges. Wilkins was in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status Monday.

Anyone who has information about the case can reach police at (301) 516-2512.