BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Less than a week after his wife was hit by a car and killed, a Bethesda man is raising money to advocate for safer bike routes.

According to Montgomery County Police, 42-year-old Sarah Langenkamp was riding her bike on River Road in Bethesda last Thursday when she was hit and killed by a truck turning right into a parking lot. Langenkamp was in a marked bike lane.

In the wake of her death, her husband Daniel started a GoFundMe to raise money and awareness for cyclist safety.

“I am doing this because I am furious about Sarah’s death, and I am personally committed to ensuring our mission to increase bike safety is realized,” he wrote. “Our aim will be to conduct government advocacy, raise public awareness, hire legal assistance, and improve driver education.”

His goal was to raise $50,000, which he said will be used to, “work with local and national cycling safety organizations to advocate for safer bike routes… Our aim will be to conduct government advocacy, raise public awareness, hire legal assistance, and improve driver education,” he wrote.

As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, it has raised more than $133,000.

Langenkamp was a mother of two and worked for the US State Department for 17 years. According to her husband, the family had just moved to Bethesda three weeks earlier after being evacuated from Ukraine, where she served as a U.S. Diplomat.

In a tweet, the US Embassy of Kyiv said, “Sarah’s sudden passing in the US was tragic. Her tireless work led to key anti-corruption reforms and to $185 million of assistance for Ukraine’s police/border guards, saving lives and enabling Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression. She will be dearly missed by friends in America and Ukraine.”

Langenkamp is the second State Department worker to be killed while biking this summer.

In July, Shawn O’Donnell was hit and killed in the District.

At the time, her mother, Mary O’Donnell, called for more consequences for drivers that hit pedestrians and cyclists.

“Don’t have anybody else suffer like I’m suffering, but more importantly don’t have someone else’s life stolen from them,” said O’Donnell.

Cyclist Hamza Bezoy told DC News Now he does not feel like drivers respect bike lanes. He bikes the stretch of River Road where Langenkamp was killed often.

“It’s just so much risk over here. And it’s bad. You feel in danger every day,” he said. “It’s not safe at all, there’s no speed trap over there. The speed limit is 35, but no one cares about that. Everyone ignores that.”