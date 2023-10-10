CHEVY CHASE, Md. (DC News Now) — While many have connections to Israel, some have family fighting for the country. More than 45 families in the D.C. area have children in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

Mitchell Bard of Chevy Chase, Md., is scared for his son, who’s now on the front lines.

His son lives in Israel and was in the northern part of the country when the war broke out. He was called up from the reserves and told to report for duty.

Israel has drafted 300,000 reservists to fight Hamas.

“It’s terrifying. The idea that your child could be in any kind of danger, but especially in a place where there’s such terrible violence, having seen what the Hamas terrorists are prepared to do and cutting people’s heads off, doing the most horrific things to humans,” Bard said.

Bard said his son moved to Israel several years ago, trained as a medic in the IDF’s elite paratrooper unit and served for two and a half years.

This time around, “He admitted that he was a little scared, which I think is a good thing before you go into a battle. But at the same time, he felt that he is well trained and prepared,” Bard said.

Bard is proud of his son for protecting Israel and Jews around the world.

“This is the kind of thing Israelis face every day. And among radical Islamists, they’re being sponsored by Iran. They’re threatening not just Jews in Israel, but Jews everywhere. And Americans everywhere,” Bard said.

He’s seen footage and heard the reports of kidnappings and beheadings.

“All of those things go through your mind as the worst-case scenarios, and you just pray that your son and those of all the other parents in Israel come home safely at the end of this,” Bard said.

He hopes people will support the soldiers and the sacrifice his son and many others are making.

Friends of the IDF is the only organization in the U.S. authorized to collect funds for the soldiers of the IDF and 100% of donations are going to their critical needs on the ground including plasma, medical supplies, ambulances and personal supplies such as hygiene kits.