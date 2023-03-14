MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The sexual abuse Mary Corzine suffered at the hands of a priest more than 50 years ago has left a staggering, lifelong effect of pain and suffering. She is not the only person in Maryland with a story like that, and legislation may lift limitations on when these victims can sue their abusers.

While that former Maryland priest was eventually held accountable for abusing others, Corzine, who is now 68, said she’s in favor of being able to legally punish the Catholic priest that abused her in 1968.

Corzine said she supports legislation in the General Assembly this session that if passed would lift a statute of limitations ban on victims being able to sue years later when repressed memories tend to surface.

“What more heinous thing can you do than take away a child’s innocence and to have no recourse as an adult,” Corzine said. “It’s horrible. It’s really hard. It takes a toll on your mind, your body, your soul. It affects my sleep.”

She testified last week in the General Assembly to push for the statute of limitations to be lifted for child sexual abuse victims. A bill has advanced in the Senate and another one is being pushed in the House.

Corzine called the legislation “super important.”

“These things start hitting you when you have your own child when your child is the age you were when you were abused,” she said.

Currently, victims can only sue until they are 21 years old.

The legislation that may be debated in the Senate this week caps damages at $890,000 for public institutions and $1.5 million for private ones dealing with abuses in the past. There will not be a limit on damages for those abused going forward if the legislation is passed.

In a statement, the Maryland Catholic Conference said it continues “to oppose this legislation which is both unconstitutional and unfair in its disparate treatment of victims of abuse.”

The conference said the “draconian provision of an unlimited window for currently time-barred civil cases to be filed, regardless of when they occurred, is nearly unprecedented among similar laws passed in other states.”

It said that legislation “creates blatant disparity in its treatment of victims, with much lower monetary judgments available to victims of abuse in public institutions than those of abuse in private settings.”

Corzine said the pain of abuse makes it difficult to come forward right away.

“What happens is the average age for someone to come forward about abuse is really in their 40s, sometimes their 50s,” Corzine added.

That is when David Schappelle, in his 40s, remembered his abuse at the hands of a Catholic priest.

“I was abused at the age of 9. It was 1986, in Gaithersburg, Maryland,” he said. “It was so traumatic that my brain shut it down. I repressed that experience.”

It never came up in his mind until four years ago when he was 42, he said.

“It was horrible. It’s terrible. I don’t want anyone to ever have to deal with that but the truth is I’m not the only one,” Schappelle said. “The statute of limitations is a legal term that puts confinement on something that doesn’t logically or scientifically make sense.”

The struggle for the married father of five is real, and he’s been through therapy to help cope.

“Can you imagine being in the middle of a pandemic and then get locked down in the house and then have a mental breakdown because you are recalling being raped as a child?” he said.

David Lorenz, the leader in Maryland of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, has been lobbying the legislature since 2007. Revealing abuse for only three years after turning 18 is too short.

“Almost no one comes forward at 21,” said Lorenz, who was also sexually abused as a child but in Kentucky.

“If they don’t say early, they don’t say until they get into their 40s or 50s,” he said. “And at that point the statute of limitations has run out.”

Corzine said no one should be pushed to disclose until they are ready.

“I firmly believe that survivors deserve to have their day in court,” she said. “It isn’t always about the money. It’s about the validation.”