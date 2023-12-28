The carriages are supposed to arrive in 2024.

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation released a video of Purple Line carriages heading to Maryland.

The Purple Line is a light rail system that is expected to start service to the D.C. area in 2027. It will open 21 stations in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and provide direct connection to Metro lines.

The Purple Line will also connect to Marc, Amtrak and bus lines.

According to the video, which officials posted on the platform X on Thursday, the trains will arrive in Maryland in 2024.

According to the Purple Line’s website, light rail trains can operate on normal roadway surfaces, allowing for mixed traffic options. Officials said that “the Purple Line will run in both mixed traffic and in a separate right-of-way.”

You can find a full list of stations that will be opening online.