ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail early Tuesday. The burning car was about 100 yards off the roadway. When crews got the fire out, they found the human remains inside it. There was no way to tell the age or sex of the person whose remains they were.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating the case as a suspicious death and asked anyone with any information to call (410) 222-4700.