URBANA, Md. (DC News Now) — Solar power has been gaining popularity across the U.S. Maryland is expediting its delivery to housing communities across the state.

Going green and reducing dependence on fossil fuels has become an expedited priority under Governor Wes Moore’s administration and the General Assembly.

“This is an opportunity, especially for lower and moderate-income customers, to see savings in their bills,” said Jake Spring, engineer for solar installer Nexamp. “These are the residents who will see savings the most.”

Springer is working with the state on incentives to deliver solar to communities. He said that a focus is delivery to high-density housing developments.

Myersville town manager Kristin Aleshire said that solar has been immensely popular in his town and nearby as well.

“In both Urbana and Myersville, these programs sold out immediately,” said Aleshire.

Springer said solar isn’t novel anymore — it is being widely embraced.

“Back in 2015 when the pilot program was passed. Maryland was a pioneer,” said Springer. “The goal then was just to prove the concept.”

Aleshire said solar is now in high demand.

“When technology provides efficiencies you take advantage of them,” Aleshire said.

Consumers can expect the cost of solar to be comparable to traditional energy sources, but Maryland is creating incentives for households earning less than the state’s median income.

After Governor Wes Moore signs the community solar legislation, the state public service commission will implement the program.