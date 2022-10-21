BALTIMORE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Health said Friday that a person died as a result of monkeypox (MPX), making it the first monkeypox-related death reported in the state.

Health officials didn’t say in which part of Maryland the person died. They said they wouldn’t release any additional information in order to protect the patient. The person was immunocompromised, which led to more severe case.

The death is only the fourth human death in the United States.

“Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “If you are eligible, such as being immunocompromised or at-risk, the best way to protect yourself against serious illness from MPX is by getting vaccinated.”

The monkeypox virus can infect people and animals. Illness caused by it is rare, and those who get MPX normally recover without any serious complications or the need for medical treatment.

The Maryland Department of Health said people living with a condition that weakens the immune system, such as advanced or untreated HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant, or another immune deficiency disorder, may be more likely to have serious complications or need treatment.

Health officials encouraged everyone in Maryland to follow the recommended prevention steps and to get vaccinated if exposed to MPX or are at higher risk of being exposed.

The vaccine is free and available throughout Maryland. People can register for an appointment here.

Additional information is available on the Maryland Department of Health’s website.