MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of National Resources (DNR) reminded residents about an app for them to upload photos and reports of flooding.

In a news release Tuesday, DNR officials said that residents should upload pictures of flooding in their neighborhoods to the MyCoast Maryland app, which you can get from the Apple Store or Google Play.

DNR said that Baltimore officials have been using the app to tackle flooding in the city.

Chief of the Office of Research and Environmental Protection for Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works Kim Grove spoke at DNR’s Science Week in October 2023 to talk about it.

According to the news release, Grove said that the app helps the city “understand community impacts” and supplement information that the city’s 311 and 911 systems get.

“Long-term, the city can also use the photos to identify areas for enlarging pipes, clearing culverts of debris, or taking other actions that could prevent future flooding impacts,” the release explained.

According to the release, the app links photos with geolocation information to data from tide gauges, riverine gauges and weather stations.

You have to register to use the app, but your name will not be displayed with any pictures that you update. DNR reminded people to be careful and to never risk their safety during floods.

The app can store data offline to upload later if service is poor or nonexistent.

DNR said that about 1,000 people had signed up for the app so far.