WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On October 18, 2022, The Maryland Stadium Authority broke ground for the new 5,000-seat sports stadium on Summit Avenue.

Governor Larry Hogan was in attendance to mark the occasion and celebrate the groundbreaking.

Officials responsible for the project hope that it will “bring professional baseball back to Washington County in 2024.” according to a tweet from Washington County MD.

The groundbreaking comes after years of debate and discussion concerning the future of such projects in Maryland.