MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Highway Administration held a moment of silence for six people who died in a work zone crash the previous week.

“The SHA stands in solidarity with our transportation industry family who suffered a deep loss last week in the work zone crash and ask all to observe a moment of silence at 12 noon to honor them and their loved ones.” The highway administration said in a tweet on March 27.

The crash occurred on March 22. A car drove into a work zone on the inner loop of Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in Woodlawn after hitting another vehicle. The car hit six workers and overturned.

The six workers, some of whom were from Frederick and Laurel, died. The driver was taken to a trauma center for treatment.