MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Highway Administration has released its first pedestrian safety action plan to help achieve its goal of zero vehicle-involved deaths and injuries.

The pedestrian safety action plan will identify more problem areas, specifically looking at existing bicycle and pedestrian conditions. The plan includes more urban areas having reduced speed limits, upgrading existing crosswalks, and adjusting signaling timing.

“The goal of the PSAP is to identify needs across MDOT SHA’s transportation system and identify why where and how MDOT SHA could address those needs,” Bicycle and Pedestrian Planner Molly Porter explained.

The plan will be updated periodically to ensure all areas are receiving attention.