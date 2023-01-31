Maryland state legislators are bucking the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which liberalizes hand gun restrictions.

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland gun laws could get a little tougher depending on a bill in Annapolis.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year that you do not need a “good and substantial reason” to carry a concealed weapon, but gun control advocates in the Maryland General Assembly are proposing limits on just how “good” and “substantial” those reasons can be.

Delegates and Senators say they want to draw the line on “places of public accommodation” such as restaurants and lodging facilities like hotels — as well as public arenas and retail establishments.

The public’s reaction is mixed.

“It just seems like they’re trying to go back to the law before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled. They want to prevent carry anywhere they can,” said Sean Donaldson, a gun retailer.

On the other side, Sarah Jones of Sharpsburg said, “Reasonable restrictions on guns make perfect sense.”

The Maryland General Assembly will hold a hearing on the tighter restrictions next Tuesday at the State House.