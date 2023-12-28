MARYLAND (DC News Now) — With New Year’s Eve approaching, Maryland State Police (MSP) announced that it would be increasing patrols to target dangerous driving.

MSP said that troopers will be focused on impaired, distractive and aggressive driving and urged everyone to be cautious on the roads over the weekend. There will also be saturation patrols on roads that tend to have a high number of DUI incidents.

To help keep roads safe, police said that anyone attending New Year’s Eve gatherings should designate a sober driver in advance and avoid drinking if they drive.

You can also consider using public transportation or a taxi or ride-share service.

If you see or suspect that someone is driving while impaired, you should call 911 immediately.