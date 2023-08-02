ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Maryland said they were investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and injured nine other people.

Maryland State Police (MSP) said it received multiple reports around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that the driver of a white Mercedes SUV was driving in the wrong direction on the northbound side of I-270.

MSP said the driver, 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor of Macon, Ga., eventually crashed into two vehicles in the area of I-495 at Maryland Route 355.

Medics took five people in a Lexus to the hospital for treatment of injuries. They also took two adults and three children in a Nissan to the hospital where the driver of the Nissan died.

Although Hannor left the scene, troopers said police caught him.

Maryland State Police said Hannor faces the following charges:

Driving while under the influence of alcohol

Failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of accident involving death

MSP said additional charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.