ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Maryland said they were investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman and injured nine other people.
Maryland State Police (MSP) said it received multiple reports around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that the driver of a white Mercedes SUV was driving in the wrong direction on the northbound side of I-270.
MSP said the driver, 23-year-old Jayleen Hannor of Macon, Ga., eventually crashed into two vehicles in the area of I-495 at Maryland Route 355.
Medics took five people in a Lexus to the hospital for treatment of injuries. They also took two adults and three children in a Nissan to the hospital where the driver of the Nissan died.
Although Hannor left the scene, troopers said police caught him.
Maryland State Police said Hannor faces the following charges:
- Driving while under the influence of alcohol
- Failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of accident involving death
MSP said additional charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.