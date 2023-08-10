GREAT CACAPON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The Maryland State Police said it mobilized its Aviation Command Tuesday evening in order to rescue a 19-year-old woman whose car plunged off a cliff in West Virginia.

The woman rolled down a 70-foot embankment above the Cacapon River, near the Maryland-West Virginia border.

She was trapped in her vehicle when crews arrived around 7:30 p.m.

Crews got her out of the vehicle and treated her for her injuries before being transported down the river by raft to a point where she could be hoisted out by helicopter.

The helicopter team then took her to a trauma center in Baltimore.