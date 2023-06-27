PIKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are warning people about driving while high and what could happen if drivers are caught.

Starting Saturday, July 1, Marylanders over the age of 21 will be able to use cannabis without a medical card.

The new law will bring some changes across the state but the rules for driving behind the wheel while impaired will remain the same. Police say they’re trained and ready to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

“They always are looking for people who are presenting a danger to themselves and to other people on the roadway,” Elena Russo, spokesperson for Maryland State Police, said. “If a trooper notices signs of impairment, whether it’s alcohol or cannabis, it’s all the same.”

With the recreational use of marijuana going into effect this weekend, not much will change.

It’s still against the law to use cannabis while driving and that includes the passengers with you.

So what happens if drivers are stopped by police?

“The trooper suspects impairment whether it’s by alcohol, cannabis or any other narcotic or drug, you will be put through a series of tests, and through their training, they have added three additional tests to help determine whether drivers verify cannabis,” Russo said. “So you may be put through those tests and you may even be seen by a drug recognition expert.”

Russo says MSP have 30 drug recognition experts across the state and an additional 190 throughout with other agencies.

Russo says anyone who plans on participating in any cannabis activities should plan for safe transportation.

“You don’t want to be behind the wheel under the influence of anything, even cannabis, because studies show that that will affect your concentration,” she said. “It affects your attentiveness at the wheel and affects your decision making.”

Smoking in public areas will still continue to be against the law.