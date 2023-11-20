MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Starting Wednesday, Maryland State Police (MSP) will increase patrols as Marylanders hit the highways for holiday travel. Officials said to expect increased police presence through Thanksgiving weekend.

State troopers will focus on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving while patrolling roads with high DUI incidents. The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, a specialized unit of troopers focused on identifying impaired drivers, will be a part of patrols this weekend.

Police will partner with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media and electronic billboards.

The following areas will be especially saturated with police:

Anne Arundel County: The Annapolis and Glen Burnie barracks will focus enforcement efforts on Route 50.

Baltimore County: The Golden Ring Barrack will boost patrols on interstates 695 and 83.

Cecil and Harford counties: The JFK Memorial Highway, Bel Air and North East barracks will focus efforts on Interstate 95 and major county routes.

Garrett County: Troopers at the McHenry Barrack will conduct crash reduction and DUI enforcement efforts on Route 219 and Interstate 68.

Frederick County: The Frederick Barrack will increase enforcement on major county roads including Interstate 70.

Kent and Queen Anne's counties: The Centreville Barrack will conduct aggressive enforcement operations for DUI and traffic violations on routes 301, 20 and 50.

Prince George's County : The College Park and Forestville barracks will bolster patrol on Interstate 495 and the southern parts of the county.

Washington County: The Hagerstown Barrack will conduct DUI saturation patrols on interstates 70, 68 and 81.

Wicomico County: The Salisbury Barrack will focus enforcement on routes 50 and 13.

Worcester County: The Berlin Barrack will conduct proactive DUI enforcement throughout the county, with an emphasis on West Ocean City.

MSP urges motorists to plan for a safe drive by avoiding impaired, aggressive and distracted driving.