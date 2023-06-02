PIKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police (MSP) sent out a warning, alerting people that impersonators making phone calls, pretending to be from law enforcement.

MSP said it’s received reports that callers claim to be state troopers or other police officers, asking for donations, and attempting to get financial information.

The impersonators either say they need information from the person who picks up the phone for police investigations or they ask the person to donate to support local law enforcement officers and their families.

In some instances, the impersonators will use an officer’s real name to gain the person’s trust.

MSP said troopers and other officers never call individuals to ask for money. It provided this guidance for people who may receive a suspicious call of any kind:

Never provide personal information over the phone unless you have verified who the caller is.

Never provide any payment information unless you have verified who the caller is.

Police will never call and request money for fines, arrest warrants and fundraisers.

If you receive these calls, verify the “officer” by looking up their unit, group or barrack they said they are from on the internet and call the listed number directly.

If you believe you gave sensitive information to a fraud, notify your financial institution immediately.

Victims of phone call frauds are encouraged to contact their local police departments or file a complaint online.