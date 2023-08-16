ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Task Force 1 is on its way to help wildfire victims in Maui. The team left on two buses from their headquarters Wednesday night to Baltimore, where they are scheduled to leave for Hawaii.

Their departure followed a nearly eight-hour delay before they left Montgomery County, while travel arrangements were finalized.

“The team is pretty excited, ready to go to work,” said Team Leader Josh Light.

The team will assist in search and rescue operations on the island ravaged by wildfires that have killed more than 100 people.

“We’ll have the same core responsibilities,” Light said. “And, you know, whatever missions are dealt our way, we’ll do them to our best of abilities. But yeah, it’s got to be pretty devastating down there.”

Roughly 50 team members are from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, while the rest come from Washington, D.C., Prince George’s County, and Henry County. About 70 members are on the team in total.

The team is taking enough equipment to fill three trucks. Some of it will help team members already there, such as special boots to protect the team’s dogs from the ground that has reached 140 F.

Maryland Task Force 1 is expected to be gone for two weeks. The team leader said it could be longer, however, depending on the situation in Maui.