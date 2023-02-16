ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland’s annual tax-free opportunity for energy-efficient appliances is coming this weekend.

A new federal financial report also signaled that energy prices tipped upward in January.

While the Consumer Price Index report released on Tuesday said that inflation continues to cool, prices for energy commodities and services like home utilities increased.

The Maryland sales and use tax exemption applies to many washers, dryers, refrigerators, light bulbs and more that bear the Energy Star label — a designation indicating the product meets efficiency standards set by the federal government.

Boilers, ductless heating and cooling devices, smart thermostats and ventilation fans are also among these products. Used appliances with the Energy Star seal also apply to the tax exemption.

The sales and use tax exemption begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

The Energy Star website includes tools to calculate home energy usage and compare usage to similar homes.

The Maryland Office of People’s Counsel — the consumer protection arm of the state government — indicated staff works to protect against unfair sales and unreasonable rates for utilities.

People’s Counsel David Lapp recommended that consumers paying utility providers who are not the local utility provider read the fine print of their contracts.

Lapp said monthly utility bills from private providers are “quite often… considerably more, especially if they’re [consumers] being charged what’s called a ‘variable rate,’ and that’s a rate that may change from month to month.”

“You have got to be very careful if you’re shopping, but if you’re very careful, if you know what you’re doing, perhaps you can find opportunities,” Lapp added.