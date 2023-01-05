GLENWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — Peter Laake waited while his Loyola-Blakefield teammates prepared for their high school basketball game at Glenelg Country School. The junior is out with a shoulder injury, but it pales to another injury he suffered nearly two years ago.

Peter collapsed after he blocked a shot with his chest during an April 16, 2001, game against McDonough High School.

“I don’t remember collapsing,” said Peter. “But I do remember taking a couple of steps back and getting really dizzy.”

It took a few minutes before his next memory.

“It was waking up with, probably 10 people around me,” Peter said.

He suffered sudden cardiac arrest. Trainers and medical staff on the scene used automatic external defibrillators — or AEDs — and CPR to restore his heartbeat. Peter found himself back on the field within a couple of days after a brief stay in the hospital — but only after he passed a stress test.

“Having that test, that’s kind of when we exhaled and mom probably stopped sleeping with him as if he was an infant worried about what could happen at night,” said Peter’s father, Pete.

Peter also wore equipment that provides more protection, especially around the chest. That got put to the test early.

“Peter didn’t share this with us, but the practice before his first game back, he got hit in the chest again in a similar type shot and he didn’t tell us,” his dad said. “He said the whole place just stopped and it was just pins and needles. He went like this (thumbs up) and there was laughter and everyone went back to playing.”

Yet at no time did Peter consider giving up the sport.

“Just like in the back of your head you think about it,” Peter said. “But usually when I’m playing, I don’t, like if I going up to approach someone, I don’t turn away to not get hit.”

Laake suffered what’s known as commotio cardis. It’s a form of sudden cardiac arrest that happens when you experience trauma to the chest.

Commotio cardis claims the lives of nearly 30 young athletes around the country each year. The National Institutes found last September, the average age of its victims is just 15.

One out of four people resuscitated within 3 minutes survives. Survival drops to 3% when it takes any longer.

“The situation certainly could have happened at Loyola where our A.D. (athletic director) could have been with our head trainer on the back baseball field that was having a game at the same time as we were,” said Pete Laake. “It’s quite likely that if he was on that backfield, it would have been a different outcome for Peter.”

The Laakes told us the school does have AEDs, but they’re always on hand at all games and practices. The family wants to change that for all schools. The Laakes even purchased three aed’s for Loyola-Blakefield.

“I often drive by, that field is the field we drive by,” Pete Laake said. “Kind of look over at it. Say a lot of prayers and thanks God for his guidance and for the people that were there to help Peter.”