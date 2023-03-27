MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced on Monday that victims of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) fraud can apply for reimbursements.

The Maryland Department of Human Services has approved over 1,000 claims since last week, totaling over $700,000 in reimbursed benefits.

“My administration is using a direct and swift approach to reimburse people whose food and cash benefits were stolen. We are demonstrating how our state will lead and find innovative ways to solve our common problems and restore faith in our family-serving institutions,” Moore said in a release.

According to a press release by Moore’s office, Maryland is the first state in the country to start using federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds to reimburse people whose Electronic Benefits Transfer card benefits were stolen. The new process promises to provide reimbursements for stolen benefits in 15 days or less.

Marylanders whose benefits were stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Feb. 28, 2023, have to fill out a reimbursement form no later than May 31 in order to have their benefits replaced.

For thefts that happened on or after March 1, claims must be filed within 45 days of the discovery of the theft.

To file a claim:

Visit the EBT Fraud Claim Attestation form. Complete the form. Type your name on the signature line of the form. Click the submit button.

“The Marylanders we serve to deserve world-class customer service. We are grateful for Governor Moore’s leadership and for all of our partners on the federal, state, and local levels who supported our efforts and enabled us to make this happen so swiftly,” Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Rafael López said in the release.

In Maryland alone, over 2,000 people reported benefit losses between October 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023. The total is over $1.6 million.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with Maryland as it models a path forward for other states. USDA does not tolerate fraud in our FNS programs. Losing SNAP benefits is devastating for the victims and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with Maryland and our other state partners to replace these benefits that are so vital to the health and nutrition of SNAP families,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary of Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean said in the release.

For more information about the reimbursements, visit the EBT Fraud Reimbursement webpage.​