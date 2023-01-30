Drivers of newer model vehicles would be exempt from vehicle emissions inspections under a proposal in the Maryland General Assembly.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Could Maryland drivers with newer cars be exempt from inspection? It is a topic for discussion in the state capital.

Maryland drivers are required to have their vehicles inspected every two years to comply with emissions standards. Former Governor Larry Hogan proposed waiving the inspections for newer and electric vehicles.

John Hall, a car care professional, said, “We really don’t need to test brand new vehicles unless it’s a manufacturing issue.”

The measure would waive those inspections for new model cars and trucks. Those driving earlier models would still have to submit to an inspection and that doesn’t sit well with some drivers.

“People with older cars would have to pay for that, and if you have a newer car you don’t,” said Shannon Ables, a real estate professional from Frederick.

She wanted to know why there seemed to be a double standard.

Mechanic Daniel Cline said, “It’s like humans. Cars are like that. When you’re young everything’s good, and you get old and everything starts going. You get arthritis and stuff starts breaking.”

Since electric vehicles have no emissions, he said he felt the proposed rule makes sense.

“It’s a waste of money to get something that is brand new checked and certified to work,” Cline said. “There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s fine.”

That may still not sit well with those drivers who own older-model cars and trucks.

The Maryland General Assembly could take up the issue before it adjourns this spring.

Supporters of the change said those with newer models of vehicles should still help shoulder the costs for transportation projects funded with the revenue collected from the inspections.