HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Voter turnout in Maryland this year was the lowest it has been in 40 years, with the exception of 2014.

Some say it was because Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox was not seen as competitive against now Governor-elect, Democrat Wes Moore.

But a newly-elected member of the House of Delegates from Hagerstown, Brooke Grossman, thinks it may also have to do with the primary having been delayed into the middle of everyone’s summer vacation because of a court challenge to newly-redrawn district maps.

“Especially during the primary season we saw our primary move a couple different times, so people weren’t sure when to vote,” Grossman said.

Grossman said she thinks it is especially important that younger eligible voters be politically active, especially by registering to vote and casting a ballot.