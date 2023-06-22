MARYLAND (DC News Now) — Some airports in the DMV are now accepting digital driver’s licenses for Maryland residents through Apple Wallet and Google Wallet.

At the beginning of June, the TSA announced that it worked with Maryland and Google to add Google Wallet for Android phones to forms of ID accepted at airport security.

This is a part of a new verification system accepted at 25 airports across the country — including Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

According to TSA, only passengers with TSA PreCheck on their boarding passes are currently eligible. Passengers need to go to the podium at the first station for screening. They need to have Bluetooth on and hold their phone — or watch — on a reader device that can read the information. TSA said that all of the data is encrypted.

If you’re planning on using this method, TSA said that you should still bring a physical license or another acceptable form of identification. They said that this physical ID “may be required for identity verification.”

TSA also asked that passengers add their ID to their Apple or Google Wallet before they get to the airport for check-in. To do so, passengers will need a physical ID. The passenger’s phone will guide them through the steps to take a picture of the front and back of their ID — and then take facial scans to finish the verification process.

Currently, Maryland is the only state in the region that offers Apple and Google Wallet ID. Arizona, Colorado and Georgia are the few other states that offer this service as of June.