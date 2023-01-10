SMITHSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland General Assembly starts its 2023 session at noon on Wednesday. What are Marylanders expecting?

At the Dixie Diner in Smithsburg, folks are looking for their concerns to be addressed.

“I am concerned about rising taxes and our roads, and our infrastructure, bridges, and our police and responders. These are my concerns,” said resident Kim Mason.

With a budget surplus taxes may not be a front-burner issue this session, but pocketbook issues certainly are.

“I hope gas prices come down,” said Emily Barr of Hagerstown. “They need to be more affordable. Grocery prices, too.”

Another patron at the Dixie said he is fed up with potholes.

“Our roads are too rough,” said Phillip Hinkle of Hagerstown. “Too rough to ride on.”

Governor-elect Wes Moore has indicated social services will be a priority. Smithsburg resident Mason thinks it is good that we “care for the elderly and those needing help”

Other issues expected to be on the agenda in Annapolis this year are education, cannabis sales, abortion rights and restrictions on firearms permits.