HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures.

Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training.

This bill comes with controversy as you would expect, which both sides saying they are concerned about women’s well-being.

“In July, once everything goes into effect, I think we’re just going to look at even more quality-based care for patients, said Allison Claytor, clinic coordinator for Potomac Family Planning Center.

This Friday Maryland’s new state laws go into effect.

This one will allow health practitioners besides physicians, such as nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants with training and legal authority to perform abortions in the state of Maryland.

Claytor says she expects to see an increase in patients from other states.

“They’re going to have more dates available and they’re going to have more services available,” said Claytor.

In an off-camera interview, Lori Sines, executive director for the Hagerstown Area Pregnancy Clinic, says she’s worried about women’s safety as they continue to seek care in Maryland.

There are groups that oppose abortion who say they worry about women’s safety and tried to block the measure to expand access to abortions in Maryland.

“We as women are more than just our uterus, and there are injuries that do occur with abortion. Every person is a precious human being. I don’t want anything bad to happen to someone,” said Deborah Brocato from the Campaign to Protect Women.

Staff at abortion clinics say their patients are safe, and despite the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, they’re not giving up.

“We’re just so devastated by it, but we’re ready to fight back. We’re ready to see our patients,” said Claytor.