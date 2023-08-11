ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Ready to shop until you drop?

Maryland’s tax-free week starts on Sunday, Aug. 13, and lasts until Saturday, Aug. 19. Shop tax-free on qualifying clothing, shoes and school supplies.

Tax-free clothing includes shirts, slacks, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, boots and more priced at $100 or less. The first $40 worth of bookbags will also be tax-exempt.

Accessories such as jewelry, watches, watchbands, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands and belt buckles will still be taxable. Footwear designed for protective use, such as football pads, that are not for normal wear will also remain taxable.

Eligible items purchased online may qualify as tax-free if the item is purchased and delivered within the tax-free period. Purchased items can still be tax-exempt if it is bought and the order is accepted for immediate shipment, even if it is delivered after the tax-free period is over.

For more information about the tax-free week, click here.