WALKER MILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a number of people were hit by gunfire in a shooting at a convenience store Saturday night. One of those people died at the hospital.

Officers said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ritchie Rd.

Although the police department initially did not say how many people were hit in the shooting, DC News Now contributor Larry Calhoun of DC Realtime News said at least four people had been shot.