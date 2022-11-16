MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were on the scene of a building explosion and fire Wednesday morning Potomac Oaks Condominiums in Gaithersburg.

Approximately 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Crews said there were reports of injuries.

A significant portion of the building caught fire after the explosion. A portion of the building collapsed.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein was on scene to deliver an update on the situation.

10 people were transported to the hospital, and 2 people were treated on scene after refusing to be transported. 2 people are in critical condition. 4 children were caught in the explosion, none are in critical condition. A maintenance worker rescued 2 people.

9 apartments have been compromised by the fire, the total number of affected individuals is unclear at this time.

Washington gas is working to shut off the gas being fed to the fire.