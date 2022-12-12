MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools sent an urgent message to the school community about the dangers of fentanyl at the beginning of the week.

In a letter sent to families, MCPS wrote, “Synthetic opioids, specifically illegally made fentanyl, are increasingly responsible for overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2021, over 70% of all overdoses in Montgomery County were fentanyl-related including substances laced with fentanyl or substances that look like something else (e.g., Xanax, Adderall, Percocet, or oxycodone) but had fentanyl in them.”

Deena Loudon lost her son Matthew in 2020. The 21-year-old MCPS graduate overdosed after taking a pill he thought was Xanax — but instead, it was Fentanyl cut with Ritalin.

“In Matthew’s situation, it can be somebody that goes to a party and someone offers them some kind of substance,” said Loudon. “And it can be laced with it and it could be their first time using and they can die.”

MCPS will be meeting on Tuesday to discuss the dangerous trend in substance use and how the school community is responding. This will include a demonstration of administering Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of an Opioid overdose.

Maryland also has a Good Samaritan law that protects anyone assisting in an emergency situation from being arrested.