MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools is preparing to launch a new app that will allow students to report sexual assault and bullying — and provide mental health resources.

The app, called “Student Strong,” was developed in part by Montgomery Blair High School graduates Kathryn LaLonde and Anika Seth, who started work on this app after investigating students’ claims of sexual assault on social media. They quickly realized most students were not officially reporting the incidents with MCPS.

“We wrote a couple of stories about it and through our stories, we found that a lot of students felt that the system in MCPS was kind of antiquated and a little bit inaccessible,” said LaLonde.

LaLonde and Seth went to board member Lynne Harris to share their concerns and received a $10,000 stipend from MCPS to fund the project. One of their first orders of business was to conduct focus groups to hear directly from students and parents.

The app will not only allow students to report incidents but also provides them with direct access to mental health and crisis resources.

Since the announcement of the app, there have been concerns about privacy, but the developers say the tool is anonymous. Only MCPS will get your information if you submit a report. There also were concerns about students inappropriately using the app.

“I think a lot of the critiques about our students going to abuse this don’t get kids enough credit for how seriously we take things like bullying and harassment,” said Seth.

All school-age students will be welcome to use the app’s resources. It is expected to launch early next month.