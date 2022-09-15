MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — MCPS revised its policy regarding students using their phones and other electronic devices on school grounds.

The revised guidelines indicate that personal mobile devices may be used:

Before and after the school day (in all grades).

On buses. Students riding to or from school or school-sponsored activities on MCPS or chartered buses may use personal mobile devices as long as the use does not impact the safe operation of the bus and complies with MCPS regulations.

For instructional purposes determined by the individual school (middle and high school only).

During lunch (allowed at high school, with permission at the middle school).

During the transition between classes (high school only and with permission).

All exceptions for school-time use allows for student learning accommodations and differentiated use by identified school-level need, determined individually by schools and to support instruction.

Lisa Cline is a member of the Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Association’s Safe Technology Subcommittee and has been pushing for a stricter cell phone policy since 2016.

“If the child doesn’t have a phone, but the person next to him or her has a phone scores drop an average of 6%, so that’s a full grade,” said Cline.