FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For years, people have driven past construction near the I-270 and MD85 interchange in Maryland. Now you’ll see a complete roadway when you drive past.

The department of transportation just completed a 93-million-dollar project on the interchange, and we were there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

MDOT, Governor Hogan, and Frederick County worked together to enhance the roadway’s safety and reduce congestion.

The project includes improvements like additional lanes, wider ramps, and sidewalks.

“These significant improvements along I-270 and Maryland 85 will help accommodate Frederick county’s growth and help Frederick County commuters reach a technology corridor in Montgomery County.”

Transportation officials expect traffic at the interchange to grow to about 190,000 vehicles a day by 2030.