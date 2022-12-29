WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — For the past two weeks, a video of what appears to be a police officer suffering from an overdose after being exposed to fentanyl has gone viral. It also has many people concerned over whether it’s possible to be affected if you are near or simply touch the drug.

“It is highly unlikely from absorbing it through your skin,” Washington County Behavioral Health Director, Vicki Sterling said.

According to medical experts, the likelihood of being affected by fentanyl through casual contact is slim. It would be possible only with extremely high concentrations.”

“When you talk about that the risks are higher, illicit drugs, storage distribution facility, milling operation, or even a production laboratory,” Sterling said. “So, these are like very large amounts where your risk would be a lot higher.”

Local law enforcement says they have not had any incidents of officers experiencing an overdose by routine contact. However, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said they work to take every precaution when dealing with fentanyl.

Sheriff Brian Albert said in a statement, “We have a controlled area where we test suspected fentanyl so the deputies are protected from accidental exposure.”

Health officials say it’s important for people to be educated on fentanyl to prevent potential problems.

“It can be extremely dangerous for individuals who use substances because that gives the average person fear of not wanting to help that person or not getting near them or not doing the life-saving techniques that would help them live so that they could get the help they need,” Sterling explained.

The CDC recommends washing your hands and discarding clothing that may have been in contact with fentanyl.