FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Once a year, the Wertheimer Fellow Awards honor three individuals who are making a difference. One of them is Rev. Dr. Barbara Kershner Daniel, who puts a lot of effort into a Frederick County church.

“Church was always a part of my life and was always active in the Sunday school and going to church camp and all those kinds of things, but when I was nine my dad became the pastor administrator of a retirement community in Philadelphia. That was a place where my call was solidified,” said Kershner Daniel.

She also serves on several boards in the Frederick County community. One of her most notable achievements includes leading the Frederick area school supply drive for 12 years, providing hundreds of students each year with needed school supplies, including more than 200 students last year.

“I got the notice that I had been nominated and was the recipient of the Wertheimer award, so I’ve been going to this dinner for years since I’ve been here, so I know it’s a very prestigious award in the community. I was just so humbled by it because there are so many people that give so much time here. In Frederick, it’s just a great place to live because so many people care about making this a healthy community for everyone,” said Kershner Daniel.

Peter Brehm and another member of the church nominated Barbara for the award.

“I’ve been a member of the church for about five years. and when I first joined one of the things I said to Barbara is this is the hardest working church I know of in Frederick. I give a lot of credit to Barbara in terms of being quite energized, quite involved, and quite active as it relates to not only church activities, but also community activities,” said Brehm.

Barbara plans to contribute her $25,000 award to an existing community service fund.