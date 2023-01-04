MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men who were responsible for a carjacking that took place in Gaithersburg in December 2022.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., 38, of Rockville and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg face charges.

Barnes and Umanzor are accused of going up to a car in the 200 block of N. Frederick Ave. on Dec. 19. One of them supposedly knocked on the window of the front passenger seat and told there person who was sitting there to get out of the car. The other one then opened the driver’s side door and told the person to get out. The person got out of the car. The man who opened the driver’s side door got in and drove off. The other man walked away.

Police said officers found Barnes, identifying him as one of the people responsible for the carjacking. They arrested him and took him to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. He was charged with Conspiracy Carjacking and Resisting Arrest. Barnes was given a $10,000 unsecured personal bond and released.

Later, detectives identified Umanzor as the second person involved. Police arrested him on Dec. 27, 2022 and took him to the central processing unit. He was charged with Carjacking and Conspiracy Carjacking. Umanzor was given a $5,000 bond and was released after posting 10% of that.