HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A group of future doctors will soon start training in Hagerstown.

Meritus Health’s 150 million dollar project will attract students wanting to study osteopathic medicine.

The appointed dean of the school, Dr. Paula Gregory, said the move is necessary.

“Osteopathic medicine is more holistic. It’s going to be great for the community and our future students even if they feel like they’re not ready,” said Dr. Gregory.

The large field near the silver entrance of Meritus’s Robinwood campus will be a 200,000 square feet, state-of-the-art school for the next generation of medical providers.

Student housing will be next to the campus.

Maulik Joshi, President and CEO of Meritus Health, said a significant gap must be filled in the industry.

“Medical education is profound. More and more people are applying to medical school but cannot get in. We think this is an opportunity again to bridge that and to have people have a pipeline to become physicians,” said Joshi.

They will start small with 90 students in the fall of 2025.