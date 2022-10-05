UNDERWOOD, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools is investigating at least two individuals after an audit uncovered over $1 million in mishandled funds.

The audit looked at records from October, 2017 through November, 2021.

A deeper audit was ordered after the first audit found hundreds of suspicious transactions within the MCPS transit division. gift cards, furniture, and other goods were shipped to an employee and charged on an company card.

The audit found $1.2 million off-the-books resulting in two employees being fired pending further investigation.

Montgomery County Police Department is now involved.

MCPS has managed to recover over $800,000 of the off-the-books money at this time.