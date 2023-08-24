PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man who went missing in June was found dead in Upper Marlboro on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Police arrested a man whom he knew for his killing.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said that Boisey Neal, 57, of Glen Burnie was charged with the murder of Shawn Hall, 59, of Hagerstown.

The Hagerstown Police Department (HPD) asked PGPD for help locating Hall in June after he was reported missing. HPD’s preliminary investigation showed that Hall had traveled to Upper Marlboro when he disappeared.

On Aug. 23, PGPD found skeletal remains in the 13300 block of Old Marlboro Pike. Investigators found Neal to be a suspect and he was arrested that same day.

Neal was charged with first and second-degree murder along with other related charges. Neal is being held at the Department of Corrections with a no-bond status.

Police were still working to determine a motive behind the murder as well as a cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-866-411-8477 or go online.