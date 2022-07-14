MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –Montgomery County’s .4% cap on annual rent increases expired in May and since then tenants say they have been stunned by their renewal notices.

One renter says her rent increased by 53% and feels like she is being forced out of her home and out of the county.

“I was completely shocked to see such a predatory like rent increase,” said the tenant who wished to remain anonymous. “My salary is within the 80 thousands and I basically cannot afford to live in Montgomery County.”

To address this issue the council is considering a bill proposed by County Executive Marc Elrich that would impose a 6-month limit of 4.4% on rent increases.

If the bill passes, a landlord who previously notified a renter of an increase more than 4.4% would have to modify the increase to align with the legislation. A public hearing is set for July 26th.