MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County leaders are concerned Governor Larry Hogan’s decision to ease restrictions on concealed gun permits could lead to more violence in their community, so the council is introducing a new bill to limit peoples’ ability to carry guns within 100 years of public safety.

According to police, crimes involving guns have nearly doubled since last year. Council President Gabe Albornoz says this legislation would include public spaces such as schools, places of worship, malls, and government buildings. The bill will also remove the exemption for those with wear and carry permit.

“This supreme court in particular, that I believe has taken an extreme view of the second amendment… I believe that this will lead, unfortunately to more guns being in our community,” said Albornoz.

Chief Jones says the county has also seen an increase in road rage incidents involving guns and believes this legislation could specifically reduce random acts of violence.

“People’s tempers sometimes get the best of them, and then, therefore, they believe that the answer to the solving of any of that those types of altercations begins with a gun being displayed or, in fact, being fired at someone,” said Jones.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy says that although there is limited local authority, he trusts the general assembly, once back in session, to pass similar controls statewide. He also says his office is concerned about people prohibited from using guns and those underage.

“Disproportionately, when we’re looking at violent crime in Montgomery County, one of the alarming trends is that it is young people under the age of 21 being involved increasingly in violent crime,” said McCarthy.

This legislation will be introduced during the county’s council meeting on Tuesday.