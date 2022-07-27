MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, the county council passed a bill creating a security camera incentive program that was born out of a grieving mother’s plea for a safer community.

After the brutal murder of her 17-year-old son Jai’lyn Jones, Alexis Jones went door to door asking neighbors for any security camera footage that may help provide answers to what happened to her son. She then went to Councilmember Craig Rice, pleading for the county to do something to establish more security cameras in neighborhoods and businesses.

“This bill was passed for all of us so that we can prevent things like what happened to my son from happening,” said Jones.

Councilmember Rice kept that promise and the council voted unanimously to pass bill 14-22.

“I promised Ms. Jones that we would do something to make sure that if something like this happens to someone else in our communities primarily communities of color, that we would have the means to help solve those crimes and bring those people to justice,” said Rice.

Jones said her neighbors having cameras and giving the footage to detectives helped really helped her son’s case. But there were no cameras where Jai’lyn’s body was left.

“I think it could have helped us identify the suspects a lot quicker had we had the surveillance footage,” said Jones. “It would have answered a lot of questions a lot sooner.”

