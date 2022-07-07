MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices are on the rise in Montgomery County, so Councilmember Will Jawando held a town hall with housing organizations to provide tools and strategies for renters.

The Montgomery County Renters Alliance says they have seen rent increases from 5 percent all the way up to 53 percent. Most of these increases impact families that are already struggling to make ends meet.

“What we’re going to eventually see is forced migration of working families and low-income families from our region,” said Matt Losak, Executive Director of Montgomery County Renters Alliance.

In May, the county’s .4 percent cap on annual rent expired so now the county council is considering a proposal to limit yearly rent increase to 4.4 percent for 6 months.

“The renter’s alliance would like to see a permanent rent stabilization measure in place at all times,” said Losak. “We don’t think stabilizing housing should be a temporary thing.”

If you are experiencing a rent increase and have concerns, the renter’s alliance and the Office of Landlord and Tenant Affairs can be reached by just dialing 311.