MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — September is National Recovery Month and in honor of it, Montgomery County held a resource fair and candlelight vigil.

Mike Howe has been sober for 30 years and now helps others on their journey to recovery.

“Keep coming back,” said Howe. “Don’t quit five minutes before the miracle and raise your hand and say, I need help, don’t give up.”

Using purple to signify support- recovery month encourages those still struggling to seek help. Tree of Help is one of those resources helping people navigate life after treatment.

“You know that it gets better,” said Tree of Hopes Executive Director, Latonia Rich. “Sometimes we have to go through the hard stuff to get to the good stuff and and once we get there, you know it’s worth the journey.”

Those who didn’t make it to recovery and lost their battle with addiction also are being memorialized with a photo display. Casey and Miles Eisenhour lost their dad to addiction in 2019. They now want to share their story hoping others know there are people that care about them.

“You also like don’t want to see a person that you love so much look like that,” said Casey.

“I think doing this was also another way to show that we still love him and and I hope he still loves us,” said Miles.