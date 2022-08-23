MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday night Council VP Evan Glass and health officials hosted a Monkeypox town hall with the LGBTQ+ community.

“MPX might now be affecting a disproportionate number of men and gay men, but that is already becoming communicable beyond that demographic,” said Glass.

The goal of the town hall was to spread awareness about how the disease is spread and how to avoid becoming infected. Although the town hall was focused on the LGBTQ+ community leaders say it’s important Monkeypox is not stigmatized.

“Monkeypox can spread to anyone, again anyone,” said Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Jessica Rosen. ‘Through close personal or skin to skin contact, but right now it’s predominantly affecting the MSM community disproportionally”

Currently in Montgomery County, their vaccine supply is much more limited than next door in the District. Because of this residents are asked to complete a vaccine pre-registration form to determine who is at highest risk.

“There are not enough vaccinations coming to Montgomery County, the largest most diverse jurisdiction in the entire state,” said Glass. “And Governor Hogan has got to step up and give us more vaccinations.”

Due to the limited vaccine supply– the county says their focus now is to protect those who may have already been exposed. But Starting Wednesday, they’ll be able to administer more first doses.

“We’ll have more vaccines available for doses because we are adopting the new federal guideline for the 1/5 dose,” said Kimberly Townsend of Montgomery County Department of Health

For more information on Monkeypox and the county’s vaccination efforts, click here.