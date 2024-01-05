OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two new businesses are moving to the Fair Hill Shopping Center in Olney.

Mezeh, a fast-casual Mediterranian chain, is opening in one of the locations, according to KLNB, the real estate brokerage firm that negotiated the sale. The chain has been expanding rapidly through the region.

The MoCo Show reported that Chopt, the made-to-order salad chain, will be opening right next door to that. The chain already had locations in Montgomery County.

