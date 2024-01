MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Koma Café joined the landscape of Takoma Park in late 2023.

Since its opening in October, the coffee shop has been serving its customers not just coffee and breakfast.

The business, located at 8006 Flower Ave., boasts a number of specialty foods and a cocktail, beer, and wine program. The latter pairs well with the café’s Italian offerings, which include Neopolitan-style pizza and pasta.