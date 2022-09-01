MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Nearly 500 people with Down Syndrome will be featured in New York City’s Times Square next month, and one of those people selected out of more than 2,000 entries include 3-year-old, Charleigh Carozza-Caviness from Montgomery County.

Early in the pregnancy Charleigh’s parents found out she would have Down Syndrome. The couple says doctors suggested they terminate the pregnancy because their daughter wouldn’t live a full life.

“I felt that you know what, I can do this,” said Charleigh’s mom, Erika Carozza-Caviness. “Now when I see her, i’m like, ha, see? see what she can do.”

“We have to bring normalcy to any child or any person that has disability,” said Charleigh’s dad, Craig Carozza-Caviness. “It makes them extra special right? Makes them a little different, but it doesn’t make them bad or doesn’t mean they can’t function in society.”

Charleigh will also will walk in the New York City Buddy Walk on September 17th.